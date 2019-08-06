Media player
8chan founder: I regret my creation
The founder of 8chan, Fredrick Brennan, says he regrets creating the website he set up in 2013.
8chan was originally described as a "free speech" alternative to the 4chan message boards.
However, Mr Brennan cut all ties with the site in 2018.
06 Aug 2019
