E-tongue puts fiery foods to the test
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Electronic tongue puts fiery foods to the test

An electronic tongue which detects capsaicin - the part of chillies that makes them hot - could help change how spicy foods are tested by the food industry.

BBC Click finds out more.

See more at Click's website and @BBCClick

  • 12 Aug 2019
Go to next video: Can tech create a more planet friendly burger?