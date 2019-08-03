How 5G could make salmon farms more sustainable
Salmon is one the UK’s biggest food exports worth more than £700m ($850m) a year, and now a new trial involving 5G technology could make it more sustainable.

BBC Click’s Jen Copestake reports from the Orkney Islands to find out more.

