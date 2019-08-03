Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
How 5G could make salmon farms more sustainable
Salmon is one the UK’s biggest food exports worth more than £700m ($850m) a year, and now a new trial involving 5G technology could make it more sustainable.
BBC Click’s Jen Copestake reports from the Orkney Islands to find out more.
See more at Click's website and @BBCClick
-
03 Aug 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window