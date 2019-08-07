Media player
Can tech create a more planet friendly burger?
A rise in the popularity of veganism has seen several companies create products which replicate the taste and feel of meat without the need for animal husbandry.
But are they more sustainable than traditional methods?
BBC Click finds out more.
07 Aug 2019
