Japan's flying car takes to the air and other news

Japan's newest flying car takes to the air and other news
BBC Click's Dan Simmons looks at some of the week's best technology stories including:
- British Airways passengers were left stranded after 300 flights were cancelled or delayed because of IT problems
- Hyundai unveiled plans to make a car that’s up to 60% powered by solar panels on its roof
- Japan’s newest flying car - from NEC - took off for the first time
See more at Click's website and @BBCClick
09 Aug 2019
