How designing your own clothes could become easier
Clothing design software is often complicated and uses 3D models, but a new system called CADKnit uses 2D images and requires no coding.
It means clothing designers can vary the pattern and produce one-off custom clothing pieces.
BBC Click speaks to MIT CSAIL’s Alexandre Kaspar to find out more.
See more at Click's website and @BBCClick
05 Aug 2019
