How designing your own clothes could become easier
Clothing design software is often complicated and uses 3D models, but a new system called CADKnit uses 2D images and requires no coding.

It means clothing designers can vary the pattern and produce one-off custom clothing pieces.

BBC Click speaks to MIT CSAIL’s Alexandre Kaspar to find out more.

  • 05 Aug 2019
