The Lion King - how we brought the animals to life

Video

Director of Disney's The Lion King, Jon Favreau, has told BBC Click how they created a completely digital 3D environment with 3D digital animals.

"We had a full live-action film crew in VR, operating camera equipment as though it was a live-action set," said Favreau.

The crew achieved a documentary look by limiting themselves to the camera platforms that would be available to them if they were out on location filming live animals, he explained.

The digital characters and environment were created by visual effects company MPC.

