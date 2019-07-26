Fortnite fanatics compete for the chance to win millions

Media player
Fortnite World Cup: Battle royale as players compete for millions
Forty million players attempted to qualify over 10 weeks of online competition but only 100 finalists have a shot at winning the $3m (£2.4m) prize at Flushing Meadows, New York
All finalists will take home at least $50,000 and the runner-up, as well as third and fourth-placed finishers, will all become millionaires.
26 Jul 2019
