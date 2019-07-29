Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Nasa’s Valkyrie robot could help build Mars base
A semi-autonomous robot designed to operate in hostile environments has been developed by Nasa.
The robot is able to use human tools and can plot its own path safely across difficult terrain to a location picked by its operator.
Nasa hopes the robot might one day help build colonies on the Moon or Mars, but it could also be used on Earth in places which cannot be reached by humans.
BBC Click finds out more.
See more at Click's website and @BBCClick
29 Jul 2019
