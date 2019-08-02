Device hunts mosquitoes and other news

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Device hunts mosquitoes in your room and other news
BBC Click's Paul Carter looks at some of the week's best technology stories including;
- A hack on financial services firm Capital One compromised the personal details of around 106 million people across the US and Canada
- A US teenager won $3m (£2.47m) becoming world champion of computer game Fortnite
- Israeli developers have created a device to help you find mosquitoes in your room - even in the dark
02 Aug 2019
