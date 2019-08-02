Device hunts mosquitoes and other news
Video

BBC Click's Paul Carter looks at some of the week's best technology stories including;

  • A hack on financial services firm Capital One compromised the personal details of around 106 million people across the US and Canada
  • A US teenager won $3m (£2.47m) becoming world champion of computer game Fortnite
  • Israeli developers have created a device to help you find mosquitoes in your room - even in the dark

