Rory Cellan-Jones: 'My proton beam therapy diary'
Technology correspondent Rory Cellan-Jones has been having proton beam therapy for a tumour in his eye, at the Clatterbridge Cancer Centre on the Wirral, the only place in the UK to offer this treatment for the eye.
He kept a video diary of his experience, as he awaits the first set of results.
Edited by Dougal Shaw
12 Jul 2019
