Fish with batteries? Find out how it works.
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Fish with batteries?

A robotic fish fitted with a hydraulic circulatory system which also carries energy has been developed by Cornell University.

Without a recharging source, batteries would quickly discharge, but this system allows the robot to be powered for about 40 hours.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.

  • 11 Jul 2019