Viewers can choose the story in BBC tech programme

The BBC technology programme Click has created a fully interactive News show to mark their 1,000 episode.

Viewers can choose what direction the episode goes in, with multiple options given at each step and there are several million possible routes that the viewer can experience.

  • 05 Jul 2019