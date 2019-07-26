New Hyperloop speed record set and other news
BBC Click's Nick Kwek looks at some of the week's best technology news stories including;

  • The US Justice Department launches a probe against tech giants it fears may have harmed competition and stunted innovation by being too big
  • Facebook agrees to pay £4bn ($5bn) to settle privacy concerns, following the Cambridge Analytica scandal
  • During SpaceX’s annual Hyperloop competition, a pod designed by the Technical University of Munich reached a record top speed of 288mph (463km/h) - but soon after exploded

