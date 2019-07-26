Media player
Video
New Hyperloop speed record set and other news
BBC Click's Nick Kwek looks at some of the week's best technology news stories including;
- The US Justice Department launches a probe against tech giants it fears may have harmed competition and stunted innovation by being too big
- Facebook agrees to pay £4bn ($5bn) to settle privacy concerns, following the Cambridge Analytica scandal
- During SpaceX’s annual Hyperloop competition, a pod designed by the Technical University of Munich reached a record top speed of 288mph (463km/h) - but soon after exploded
See more at Click's website and @BBCClick
26 Jul 2019
