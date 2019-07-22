Why 3D printing could be key to a Moon base?
The European Space Agency (Esa) is researching technologies based on 3D printing to see how materials found on the lunar surface could be made into products to help with habitation on the Moon.

Dusty powered rock found on the Moon’s surface could be made into construction materials, explains the Esa’s James Carpenter.

