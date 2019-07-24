Pikachu breaks record and other games news

Media player
Detective Pikachu breaks record and other video games news
BBC Click's Marc Cieslak looks at the latest news in video games including:
- Nintendo has announced a new smaller handheld version of its Switch console
- Detective Pikachu becomes the highest grossing video game related movie of all time
- Developers The Coalition have removed tobacco products from their upcoming Gears of War 5
See more at Click's website and @BBCClick
24 Jul 2019
