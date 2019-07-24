Pikachu breaks record and other games news
Video

Detective Pikachu breaks record and other video games news

BBC Click's Marc Cieslak looks at the latest news in video games including:

  • Nintendo has announced a new smaller handheld version of its Switch console
  • Detective Pikachu becomes the highest grossing video game related movie of all time
  • Developers The Coalition have removed tobacco products from their upcoming Gears of War 5

  • 24 Jul 2019
