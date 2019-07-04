How robo-boat tech could uncover ocean secrets

Video

An uncrewed robotic surface vessel that can deploy and recover autonomous underwater vehicles (AUV) has been developed.

The team behind the technology, GEBCO-NF, won this year’s Shell Ocean Discovery XPRIZE which looks for the best new technology to map the seafloor. The team say the $7m (£5.5m) prize money will help fund their future ocean projects.

More than 80% of the ocean floor is still unexplored.

BBC Click finds out more.

See more at Click's website and @BBCClick.