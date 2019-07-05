Poke and inflate famous paintings, plus other news

Media player
BBC Click's Lara Lewington looks at some of the week's best technology stories including:
- The Church of England releases its first guidelines for social media users
- New electric cars are required to emit noises while reversing or moving slowly under a new EU rule
- An artist creates interactive artworks which you can poke and inflate at the Children's Museum of Pittsburgh
05 Jul 2019
