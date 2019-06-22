Media player
Andrew Ashe won the global learning X-Prize
The winner of Elon Musk's global learning X-Prize award says children should not become the "product" of large data-gathering companies.
Andrew Ashe is a former teacher and the chief executive of UK-based learning software company onebillion.org.
22 Jun 2019
