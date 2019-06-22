Andrew Ashe won the global learning X-Prize
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Andrew Ashe won the global learning X-Prize

The winner of Elon Musk's global learning X-Prize award says children should not become the "product" of large data-gathering companies.

Andrew Ashe is a former teacher and the chief executive of UK-based learning software company onebillion.org.

  • 22 Jun 2019
Go to next video: Google speaks to BBC about gaming ambitions