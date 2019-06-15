Amazon’s Alexa boss on privacy concerns

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Amazon’s Alexa boss Dave Limp on privacy concerns
Amazon’s head of Alexa, Dave Limp tells the BBC why his team is researching how to make the voice assistant understand emotion – and whether it could do more to make customers aware of how data is analysed by humans.
-
15 Jun 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window