Amazon’s Alexa boss on privacy concerns
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Amazon’s Alexa boss Dave Limp on privacy concerns

Amazon’s head of Alexa, Dave Limp tells the BBC why his team is researching how to make the voice assistant understand emotion – and whether it could do more to make customers aware of how data is analysed by humans.

  • 15 Jun 2019
Go to next video: Amazon executive on facial recognition ethics