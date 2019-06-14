Children use AI to try to survive Mars
Dozens of 11-to-18 year olds have come up with new ways to use artificial intelligence to solve some of the Earth's greatest problems - as well as other planets'.

One team involved in the Teens in AI competition suggested how to tackle Mars' hostile environment.

Tallulah Berry reports from London's CogX festival.

