Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Children use AI to try to survive Mars
Dozens of 11-to-18 year olds have come up with new ways to use artificial intelligence to solve some of the Earth's greatest problems - as well as other planets'.
One team involved in the Teens in AI competition suggested how to tackle Mars' hostile environment.
Tallulah Berry reports from London's CogX festival.
-
14 Jun 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window