The robot that understands irony and other news
BBC Click's Paul Carter looks at some of the week's best technology stories including:
- Images of tens of thousands of people crossing the US border with Mexico have been stolen in a major hack, the US Customs and Border Patrol (CBP) has said.
- Uber has said Australia will become the first international market for its flying taxi service Uber Air.
- Scientists have built a robot with a sense of irony - the idea was to make a robot that better mirrors how people talk in real life.
See more at Click's website and @BBCClick.
14 Jun 2019
