Hands-on with Pokemon Sword and Shield

Pokemon Sword and Shield: Hands-on with Dynamax power
New Pokemon games are among the highlights at Nintendo's E3 booth this year.
Pokemon Sword and Shield introduce the Dynamax transformation, which allows trainers to grow their pocket monsters to giant size.
Chris Fox tested how the innovation affects gameplay at the Los Angeles expo.
12 Jun 2019
