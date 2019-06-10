Keanu Reeves fires up Xbox crowd at E3
Xbox: Keanu Reeves and other highlights from Microsoft's E3 event

Microsoft delighted Xbox gamers at its E3 press event with an unexpected appearance from movie actor Keanu Reeves.

The star of John Wick and the Matrix trilogies was at the Los Angeles event to reveal he is starring in one of the most highly anticipated video games.

And there was plenty of other action at the event including the first details of a forthcoming games console.

