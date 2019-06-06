Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Protester confronts Jeff Bezos
An animal rights activist came within a few feet of Jeff Bezos, the world’s richest man, on a stage in Las Vegas.
Priya Sawhney evaded event security, as well as some of Mr Bezos' personal detail, which costs a reported $1.6m (£1.25m) per year.
"Jeff, you are the richest man on the planet," Ms Sawhney said, holding a flower. "You can help the animals."
-
06 Jun 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window