Protester confronts Jeff Bezos

An animal rights activist came within a few feet of Jeff Bezos, the world’s richest man, on a stage in Las Vegas.

Priya Sawhney evaded event security, as well as some of Mr Bezos' personal detail, which costs a reported $1.6m (£1.25m) per year.

"Jeff, you are the richest man on the planet," Ms Sawhney said, holding a flower. "You can help the animals."