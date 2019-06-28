Electric car could cover 450 miles
Electric car could cover 450 miles and other news

BBC Click's Marc Cieslak looks at some of the week's best technology stories including:

  • A town in Florida has paid $500,000 (£394,000) to hackers after a ransomware attack.
  • Former UK deputy prime minister and now vice-president of Facebook, Sir Nick Clegg has said there is "absolutely no evidence" Russia influenced the Brexit result using Facebook.
  • Dutch company Lightyear is developing an electric car with a range of 450 miles thanks to solar panels on its bonnet, roof and boot.

  • 28 Jun 2019
