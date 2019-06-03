Dark net drug sales on the rise
The Global Drugs Survey annually collects data from drug users. It surveyed 60,000 drug users from 20 countries about obtaining drugs on the dark net.

According to its data, the number of drug users in England obtaining drugs on the dark net has gone up from 12.4% to nearly 28.6% in the past five years. This is not a nationally representative sample.

