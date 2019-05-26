Is your phone voice assistant sexist?

Media player
Is the voice assistant on your phone sexist?
Nearly all voice assistants have female voices and some academics say it reinforces gender stereotypes.
The BBC's gender and identity reporter Megha Mohan has been exploring the issue.
26 May 2019
