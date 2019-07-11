Media player
Artificial lionfish powered by ‘robotic blood’
A robotic fish fitted with a hydraulic circulatory system which also carries energy has been developed by Cornell University.
Without a recharging source, batteries would quickly discharge, but this system allows the robot to be powered for about 40 hours.
BBC Click finds out more.
