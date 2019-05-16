Five times TV changed the world

Video

Bafta is calling for there to be more climate change plot lines and references in television shows.

It says television can help change people's attitudes to climate change and sustainability, in the way it's changed attitudes to issues such as drink driving.

Laura Foster takes a look at five times TV has made a difference.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.