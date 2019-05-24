Media player
Texting while crossing road may be banned, and other news
BBC Click's Paul Carter looks at some the week's best technology stories including:
- Lawmakers in New York have proposed a bill to make crossing the street while texting illegal with transgressors having to pay fines
- Google has barred the world's second biggest smartphone maker, Huawei, from some updates to the Android operating system
- The US government has issued an alert warning that Chinese-made drones could pose a cyber-espionage risk to American businesses
See more at Click's website and @BBCClick.
24 May 2019
