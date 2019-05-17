Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Nasa plans first woman Moon mission and other news
BBC Click's Jen Copestake looks at some of the week's best technology stories including;
- President Donald Trump has declared a national emergency to protect US computer networks from "foreign adversaries"
- WhatsApp has confirmed that a security flaw in the app let attackers install spy software on their targets' smartphones
- Nasa has announced plans to send the first woman to the Moon by 2024 with the Artemis program
See more at Click's website and @BBCClick.
-
17 May 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/technology-48221307/nasa-plans-first-woman-moon-mission-and-other-newsRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window