Cut-price Google Pixel gets AR maps
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Pixel 3A: Google's cheaper phone gets augmented reality maps

Google has unveiled a new range of Pixel 3a smartphones that are about half the cost of earlier "premium" versions.

The launch aims to extend the appeal of the company's own Android phones to a wider audience. They currently account for less than 1% of the global smartphone market.

Read more

  • 07 May 2019
Go to next video: Hands-on with the Samsung Galaxy Fold