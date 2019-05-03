Media player
Cell-based seafood company secures funding and other news
BBC Click's Lara Lewington looks at some of the week's best technology stories including:
- A drone delivers a human kidney for transplant in the United States
- The UK government is proposing that internet-connected gadgets will have to be made more secure under new laws
- A Singapore-based company aiming to make seafood by growing them from cells rather than animals secures $4.6m (£3.53m) in funding
See more at Click's website and @BBCClick.
03 May 2019
