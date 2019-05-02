Media player
Life-saving kidney delivered by drone
A donor kidney has been delivered to surgeons at a US hospital via a drone, in the first flight of its kind.
It is hoped that it can pave the way for longer flights and address safety issue with current transport methods.
02 May 2019
