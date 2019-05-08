Media player
A robot that can copy your handwriting
A machine which can mimic an individual’s writing style has been developed.
The device requires a sample text written by the person and then uses a machine learning algorithm to copy the writer’s style.
The company behind the device uses it to produce "handwritten" letters for companies, political parties and even wedding invites.
But is it good enough to fool an expert?
BBC Click's Omar Mehtab finds out more.
See more at Click's website and @BBCClick.
08 May 2019
