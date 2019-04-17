Axiom soccer takes a shot at goal

Media player
Axiom soccer indie game takes a shot at goal
Marc Cieslak reviews the game Axiom Soccer - a mashup between football and a third person shooter.
The game has been designed to appeal to the streaming community.
But will it score or be given the red card by gamers?
See more at Click's website and @BBCClick.
17 Apr 2019
