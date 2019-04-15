Media player
Hands-on with the Samsung Galaxy Fold
Samsung has announced that its folding smartphone will go sale in April, beating a rival device by Huawei to the market.
The BBC's Chris Fox went hands-on with the Samsung Galaxy Fold to find out what the unusual device can do - and whether it can live up to its enormous price tag.
