Hands-on with the Samsung Galaxy Fold
Samsung has announced that its folding smartphone will go sale in April, beating a rival device by Huawei to the market.

The BBC's Chris Fox went hands-on with the Samsung Galaxy Fold to find out what the unusual device can do - and whether it can live up to its enormous price tag.

  • 15 Apr 2019
