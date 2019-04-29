Media player
Dumbo: How we made the visual effects
Richard Stammers, the Overall VFX Supervisor for the Walt Disney film Dumbo tells BBC Click about how the digital effects for the movie were put together.
The film tells the classic story of the elephant with oversized ears that enable him to fly.
See more at Click's website and @BBCClick.
29 Apr 2019
