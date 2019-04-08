Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Online safety: 'The urgency is huge'
Fourteen-year-old Molly Russell took her own life in 2017. After she died her family found distressing material about depression and suicide on her Instagram account.
Her father Ian Russell spoke to the BBC about the Online Harms White Paper, which proposes that internet sites could be fined or blocked if they fail to follow a code of practice.
- Read more: Websites could be fined over 'online harms'
-
08 Apr 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window