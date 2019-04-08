Online safety: 'The urgency is huge'
Fourteen-year-old Molly Russell took her own life in 2017. After she died her family found distressing material about depression and suicide on her Instagram account.

Her father Ian Russell spoke to the BBC about the Online Harms White Paper, which proposes that internet sites could be fined or blocked if they fail to follow a code of practice.

