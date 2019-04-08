Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
A tour of Huawei's 'theme park' campus
Chinese tech giant Huawei has built a giant theme park-like campus for its research and development staff in China.
The site houses 108 classically-designed buildings in the style of various European cities, and is a stark contrast to the nearby futuristic city of Shenzhen.
The BBC's Spencer Kelly visited the base for BBC Panorama at a time the company is defending itself against claims its next-generation 5G kit poses a risk to the countries that adopt it.
08 Apr 2019
