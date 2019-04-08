A tour of Huawei's 'theme park' campus

Video

Chinese tech giant Huawei has built a giant theme park-like campus for its research and development staff in China.

The site houses 108 classically-designed buildings in the style of various European cities, and is a stark contrast to the nearby futuristic city of Shenzhen.

The BBC's Spencer Kelly visited the base for BBC Panorama at a time the company is defending itself against claims its next-generation 5G kit poses a risk to the countries that adopt it.

