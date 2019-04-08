5G cyber-attack: How chaotic could it be?
Next-generation 5G mobile networks promise to make our world smarter by connecting billions of devices and sensors.

Experts say it is critical we make the right cyber-security choices now to avoid the risk of a devastating attack in the future.

Two experts told the BBC what could go wrong in the UK if we do not protect ourselves properly.

  • 08 Apr 2019
