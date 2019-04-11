The robot that sorts out recycling
A prototype system that can automatically sort recyclable rubbish has been developed by MIT CSAIL.

Using pressure sensors to detect an item’s size and composition, the RoCycle system can place items in the appropriate recycling bins.

It is hoped the robot could eventually reduce the back-end cost of recycling.

BBC Click finds out more.

