Forza Horizon 4 wins Best British Game
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Forza Horizon 4 wins Best British Game

Racing game Forza Horizon 4, which is made in Leamington Spa and set in the UK, has won Best British Game award at the Bafta Games ceremony in central London.

  • 04 Apr 2019
Go to next video: Bafta Games 2019: God of War wins best game