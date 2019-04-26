Astrobees help astronauts in Space Station
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Astrobees help astronauts in Space Station and other news

BBC Click's LJ Rich looks at some of the week's best technology stories including:

  • Samsung postpones the launch of its folding smartphone, the Galaxy Fold
  • Drone home delivery company, Wing, is certified by the US Federal Aviation Administration
  • Nasa sends flying Astrobee robots to the International Space Station to help astronauts perform experiments and tasks

See more at Click's website and @BBCClick.

  • 26 Apr 2019
Go to next video: Robot dogs pull truck and other news