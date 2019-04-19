Robot dogs pull truck and other news

Media player
Robot dogs pull truck and other tech news
BBC Click's Jen Copestake looks at some of the week's best technology stories including:
- Tech giants Apple and Qualcomm agree to settle all ongoing lawsuits, putting an end to a long-running battle
- Sony releases the first details about its next PlayStation console
- Boston Dynamics show off their robot dogs that can pull a lorry across a car park
See more at Click's website and @BBCClick.
19 Apr 2019
