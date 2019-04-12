The robot supermarket shelf scanner
The robot supermarket shelf scanner and other news

BBC Click's Paul Carter looks at some of the week's best technology stories including:

  • Wikileaks co-founder Julian Assange was arrested by police in London after Ecuador withdrew his asylum.
  • The first home delivery drone service has been launched in Australia, after years of test flights.
  • Supermarket giant Walmart is to deploy autonomous machines across thousands of its stores in the US.

