AI tackles marijuana convictions backlog
BBC Click's Jen Copestake looks at some of the week's best technology stories including:

  • Google shuts down its failed social network Google+
  • Nasa is warning a satellite destroyed by India is at risk of endangering the International Space Station
  • Artificial intelligence will help clear a backlog of marijuana convictions in California

  • 05 Apr 2019
