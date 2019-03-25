Apple announces new services
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Apple announces new services

Apple announced new services across some of their apps at a conference in Cupertino, California - including the reveal of their own creative content with stars include Steven Spielberg, Jennifer Aniston, Big Bird and Oprah Winfrey.

Apple chief executive Tim Cook has said he wants to focus the company on selling services rather than just hardware in a major shift in strategy.

Video Journalist Cody Melissa Godwin

  • 25 Mar 2019
Go to next video: Does Trump get Apple boss’s name wrong?