AI judge to settle small claims disputes
AI judge to settle small claims disputes and other news

BBC Click's Dan Simmons looks at some the week's best technology stories including;

  • The first all-female space walk is cancelled due to a lack of appropriately sized space suits
  • The EU passed a law which holds tech firms responsible for material posted without copyright permission
  • Estonia plans to launch an artificial intelligence (AI) judge to settle small claims disputes

  • 29 Mar 2019
