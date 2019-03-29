Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
AI judge to settle small claims disputes and other news
BBC Click's Dan Simmons looks at some the week's best technology stories including;
- The first all-female space walk is cancelled due to a lack of appropriately sized space suits
- The EU passed a law which holds tech firms responsible for material posted without copyright permission
- Estonia plans to launch an artificial intelligence (AI) judge to settle small claims disputes
See more at Click's website and @BBCClick.
-
29 Mar 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/technology-47555567/ai-judge-to-settle-small-claims-disputes-and-other-newsRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window